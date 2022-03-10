Calton & Associates Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Calton & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 43.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,694 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,317 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 20.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $100.93 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $119.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.66. The company has a market capitalization of $273.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $95.57 and a 52 week high of $245.69.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $16.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $14.95. The company had revenue of $242.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.79 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 7.86%. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

BABA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $247.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $203.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.55.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

