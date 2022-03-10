Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.100-$0.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $77.50 million-$81.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $79.39 million.Cambium Networks also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.230-$1.360 EPS.

Shares of CMBM traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.05. 1,209 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,771. Cambium Networks has a 1-year low of $18.95 and a 1-year high of $66.40. The company has a market cap of $616.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.82.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $78.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.13 million. Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 11.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cambium Networks will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CMBM. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Cambium Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. TheStreet cut Cambium Networks from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cambium Networks from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Cambium Networks from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cambium Networks has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 729,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,700,000 after purchasing an additional 72,864 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 428.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 221,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,730,000 after purchasing an additional 179,954 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 194,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,989,000 after purchasing an additional 40,650 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 179,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,592,000 after purchasing an additional 28,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 130,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after purchasing an additional 38,993 shares during the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

