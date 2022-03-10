Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) Short Interest Update

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,360,000 shares, a decrease of 16.3% from the January 31st total of 6,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAN. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Canaan in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Canaan by 130.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 28,387 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Canaan by 990.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 10,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canaan in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Canaan in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Canaan alerts:

NASDAQ:CAN opened at $5.44 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.94. Canaan has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $39.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $860.34 million, a PE ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 4.01.

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canaan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canaan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.