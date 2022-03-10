Cantor Fitzgerald Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH)

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Monday, March 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.93) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($2.48).

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LBPH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush began coverage on Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.17.

Shares of LBPH opened at $5.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.15 million and a P/E ratio of -2.37. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $18.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.54 and a 200-day moving average of $6.59.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.11).

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000. Veritable L.P. acquired a new stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $182,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 7,453 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 237.1% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 40,282 shares during the period. 62.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for neurological diseases. Its products include LP352, a Phase I clinical trial product for the developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEEs) and refractory epilepsies; LP143, a product for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and other neuroinflammatory disorders; and LP659, a product for multiple neuroinflammatory disorders.

