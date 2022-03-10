CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM) Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM – Get Rating) – National Bank Financial issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of CanWel Building Materials Group in a research report issued on Monday, March 7th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.82 for the year.

DBM has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC increased their price target on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$10.00 price target on the stock. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James set a C$10.50 price objective on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.11.

Shares of TSE DBM opened at C$8.05 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.10 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.35. CanWel Building Materials Group has a 1 year low of C$6.13 and a 1 year high of C$10.83. The company has a market capitalization of C$697.89 million and a PE ratio of 6.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.29, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.92.

About CanWel Building Materials Group (Get Rating)

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

