Capital (LON:CAPD) PT Raised to GBX 138 at Berenberg Bank

Capital (LON:CAPD – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 134 ($1.76) to GBX 138 ($1.81) in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 49.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 124 ($1.62) price target on shares of Capital in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

LON CAPD opened at GBX 92.45 ($1.21) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.57, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 91.66 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 84.70. Capital has a 1 year low of GBX 58.06 ($0.76) and a 1 year high of GBX 98.21 ($1.29). The company has a market cap of £173.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06.

Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various drilling solutions to customers in the minerals industry. It offers exploration drilling services, including air core, reverse circulation, diamond core, deep hole diamond, directional, and underground diamond drilling; mineral geochemical analysis laboratory services; and grade control drilling services, such as advanced/deep grade control, shallow grade control, reverse circulation, and underground diamond drilling.

