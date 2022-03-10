Capital Square LLC Acquires 568 Shares of CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO)

Capital Square LLC increased its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC owned about 0.09% of CTO Realty Growth worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CTO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,661,000 after buying an additional 5,767 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of CTO Realty Growth in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in CTO Realty Growth by 425.3% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in CTO Realty Growth during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $470,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.42% of the company’s stock.

CTO traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $63.35. 18 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,684. The company has a current ratio of 8.11, a quick ratio of 8.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.81 and a fifty-two week high of $67.11. The company has a market cap of $378.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.82.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.91). CTO Realty Growth had a net margin of 42.61% and a return on equity of 7.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $18.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CTO Realty Growth, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.82%. This is a positive change from CTO Realty Growth’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.29%.

In other CTO Realty Growth news, Director Christopher W. Haga bought 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.82 per share, for a total transaction of $98,676.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Earl Smith bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.25 per share, with a total value of $54,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CTO. Jonestrading boosted their target price on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.50.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a real estate company. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL.

