Capital Square LLC Invests $984,000 in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Capital Square LLC bought a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 30,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 13,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 19,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter.

COLD stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.80. 18,449 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,887,889. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -228.40, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Americold Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $25.27 and a fifty-two week high of $40.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.00.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $716.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.10 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America cut shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Americold Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.36.

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

