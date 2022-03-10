Capital Square LLC Sells 135 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Capital Square LLC lowered its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 990 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.9% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 883 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 23.0% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 20.6% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 164 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 4.7% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 666 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock traded down $3.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $369.52. The stock had a trading volume of 9,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,634. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $390.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $392.14. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $312.42 and a 12-month high of $446.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $23.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.78.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.22. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 13.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 21.75%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MLM. StockNews.com lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $465.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $484.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $380.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $446.20.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

