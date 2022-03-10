Capital Square LLC Sells 556 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Capital Square LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 556 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up 1.9% of Capital Square LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 17,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 24,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 642,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,952,000 after acquiring an additional 130,795 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

BSV stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $78.84. The stock had a trading volume of 87,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,105,451. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $78.94 and a one year high of $82.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.97.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.