Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ~$6.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.66. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$6.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.13 billion.Capri also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.000-$6.000 EPS.

CPRI has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Capri from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. OTR Global lowered shares of Capri to a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Capri from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Capri from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Capri from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Capri currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $78.37.

Shares of CPRI stock traded up $3.80 on Wednesday, reaching $50.39. The company had a trading volume of 7,359,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,776,556. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.34 and a 200-day moving average of $59.42. Capri has a 12 month low of $45.05 and a 12 month high of $72.37.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Capri had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 34.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Capri will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Capri news, CFO Thomas Jr. Edwards sold 12,091 shares of Capri stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total value of $809,008.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John D. Idol sold 72,397 shares of Capri stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.39, for a total value of $5,096,024.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRI. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Capri by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,264,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,053,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Capri by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 872,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,647,000 after purchasing an additional 114,137 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Capri by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 354,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,038,000 after acquiring an additional 4,017 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Capri by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 34,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 10,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Capri by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 8,223 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

