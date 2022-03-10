Captrust Financial Advisors Boosts Holdings in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) by 89.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,633 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in City were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHCO. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of City by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 668,141 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,271,000 after buying an additional 56,874 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of City by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 255,601 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,232,000 after buying an additional 27,804 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of City by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,092 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,274,000 after buying an additional 18,708 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of City by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 119,206 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,969,000 after buying an additional 17,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of City by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after buying an additional 17,002 shares during the last quarter. 64.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CHCO opened at $78.66 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.60. City Holding has a 12 month low of $71.61 and a 12 month high of $88.49.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $58.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.60 million. City had a net margin of 37.29% and a return on equity of 12.77%. As a group, equities analysts expect that City Holding will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

City Holding Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. The firm offers savings and checking accounts, credit and debit cards, loans, online and mobile banking, commercial and mortgage loans, trust services and wealth management services.

