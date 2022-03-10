Captrust Financial Advisors Grows Stock Position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,414 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 307 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,790,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,057,000 after purchasing an additional 59,679 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 847,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,121,000 after acquiring an additional 19,939 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 55.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 70,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 25,104 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 61,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charitable Fund grew its stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 31.5% during the third quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 57,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 13,829 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHK stock opened at $41.62 on Thursday. Schwab 1000 Index ETF has a 1-year low of $38.15 and a 1-year high of $47.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.64.

