Captrust Financial Advisors Has $193,000 Position in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in PriceSmart were worth $193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of PriceSmart by 301.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,461,000 after purchasing an additional 43,206 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in PriceSmart by 2.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 265,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,137,000 after buying an additional 7,383 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in PriceSmart by 106,833.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 6,410 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 106.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after purchasing an additional 15,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 3,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSMT opened at $75.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 0.81. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.77 and a 1-year high of $100.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.70.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $975.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. PriceSmart’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. PriceSmart’s payout ratio is 26.38%.

In other news, major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 7,854 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.06, for a total transaction of $558,105.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert E. Price sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $734,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,001 shares of company stock worth $4,275,735 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded shares of PriceSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

PriceSmart, Inc engages in the international management and operation of membership warehouse clubs. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States Operations, Central American Operations, Caribbean Operations and Colombia Operations. The United States Operations covers include distribution centers and corporate offices.

