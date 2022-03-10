Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 246 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Captrust Financial Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,075 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WYNN. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 2,448.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 611,259 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $51,804,000 after purchasing an additional 587,273 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 681,375 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $57,746,000 after acquiring an additional 270,203 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,336,851 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $163,498,000 after acquiring an additional 222,922 shares in the last quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd lifted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd now owns 553,738 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $46,929,000 after acquiring an additional 171,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 240.3% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 232,483 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $19,572,000 after purchasing an additional 164,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wynn Resorts stock opened at $77.27 on Thursday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a one year low of $70.28 and a one year high of $143.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.84 and its 200 day moving average is $89.03. The stock has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.58 and a beta of 2.31.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The casino operator reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.45) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Matt Maddox sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $1,836,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $37,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,400 shares of company stock valued at $3,675,900 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

WYNN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $94.50 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. CBRE Group upped their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Wynn Resorts from $131.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Union Gaming Research increased their price target on Wynn Resorts from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.21.

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

