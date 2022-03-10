Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 678 Shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Captrust Financial Advisors reduced its position in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 678 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in California Water Service Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in California Water Service Group by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in California Water Service Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in California Water Service Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in California Water Service Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CWT shares. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on California Water Service Group from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

In other news, insider Michelle R. Mortensen sold 430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $30,422.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Robert J. Kuta sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total value of $85,476.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CWT stock opened at $58.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 29.76 and a beta of 0.27. California Water Service Group has a twelve month low of $51.02 and a twelve month high of $72.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.70.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.10). California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 12.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that California Water Service Group will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from California Water Service Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is presently 51.02%.

California Water Service Group is a holding company, which engages in provision of water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. The firm is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

