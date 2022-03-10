CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CareMax updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:CMAX traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.57. 9,423 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,412. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 5.68 and a current ratio of 5.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.55. CareMax has a one year low of $5.29 and a one year high of $16.00.
CMAX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of CareMax in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CareMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.05.
CareMax Company Profile (Get Rating)
CareMax Medical Group, LLC operates as a health care organization that offers medical services through physicians and health care professionals. The company offers primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, and transportation services. CareMax Medical Group, LLC was founded in 2011 and is based in Miami, Florida.
