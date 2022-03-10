Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,358 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 535 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $3,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSL. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 50.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $22,905,000 after buying an additional 40,139 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 241.1% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 4,809 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 3,399 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 611.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 65,475 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,530,000 after buying an additional 56,278 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the second quarter worth about $4,424,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 26.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 482,130 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $92,271,000 after buying an additional 99,448 shares in the last quarter. 93.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carlisle Companies stock opened at $225.33 on Thursday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $152.44 and a 12 month high of $250.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.10.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The conglomerate reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.30. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 14.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.27%.

CSL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Carlisle Companies from $270.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Carlisle Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Carlisle Companies from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.67.

In related news, insider John E. Berlin sold 6,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total transaction of $1,467,132.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Douglas Charles Taylor sold 13,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.73, for a total value of $3,080,991.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

