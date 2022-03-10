Carlson Capital Management Invests $208,000 in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Carlson Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,690 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the third quarter worth about $916,455,000. TCI Fund Management Ltd. grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 21.9% during the third quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 36,699,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,246,357,000 after buying an additional 6,592,022 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 136.4% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,709,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $661,623,000 after buying an additional 3,293,832 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the third quarter worth about $342,167,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 42.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,203,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $601,791,000 after buying an additional 1,548,506 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $126.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$172.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Argus raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.35.

NYSE:CNI opened at $124.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $86.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.80. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $100.66 and a fifty-two week high of $136.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $122.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.37.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.15. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.579 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.34%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile (Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

