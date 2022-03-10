Carlson Capital Management Sells 2,143 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Carlson Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,143 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Hormel Foods in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Newfound Research LLC raised its position in Hormel Foods by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 158.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 3,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Luis G. Marconi sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total value of $780,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 7,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total value of $369,421.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,776 shares of company stock worth $2,425,689. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on HRL. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Argus upgraded Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Hormel Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Hormel Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hormel Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.67.

NYSE HRL opened at $49.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52-week low of $40.48 and a 52-week high of $53.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.24. The firm has a market cap of $27.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.10.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

