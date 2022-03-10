Carlson Capital Management Trims Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Carlson Capital Management trimmed its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,765 shares during the quarter. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHE. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 336,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,268,000 after acquiring an additional 4,693 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 166,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,077,000 after acquiring an additional 9,982 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,959,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,149,000 after acquiring an additional 282,863 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 350,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,688,000 after buying an additional 31,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peak Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 41,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $27.30 on Thursday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $26.41 and a 12 month high of $33.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.51.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

