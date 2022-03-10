Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Analysts expect Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of ($0.31) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Carpenter Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.25). Carpenter Technology reported earnings per share of ($0.54) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 42.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Carpenter Technology will report full-year earnings of ($1.09) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.26) to ($0.95). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $3.04. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Carpenter Technology.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $396.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.33 million. Carpenter Technology had a negative return on equity of 5.96% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. Carpenter Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.61) earnings per share.

CRS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark upgraded Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Carpenter Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th.

NYSE CRS traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.26. The stock had a trading volume of 3,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,869. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -11.80 and a beta of 1.78. Carpenter Technology has a 52-week low of $26.84 and a 52-week high of $49.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is -27.21%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in Carpenter Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 4th quarter worth $175,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corp. engages in the manufacturing, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals. It operates through the Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products segments. The Specialty Alloys Operations segment is composed of its major premium alloy and stainless steel manufacturing operations.

