Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Lifted to “Outperform” at Wedbush

Wedbush upgraded shares of Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $108.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock.

CRI has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Carter’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carter’s currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $115.67.

Shares of NYSE CRI opened at $94.89 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.04. Carter’s has a fifty-two week low of $84.28 and a fifty-two week high of $116.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.28. Carter’s had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 33.15%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. Carter’s’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carter’s will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.36%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Carter’s by 10.3% during the third quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,425,461 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $138,612,000 after acquiring an additional 133,515 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carter’s during the second quarter worth $835,000. Snow Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Carter’s by 93.7% during the second quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 38,153 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,936,000 after acquiring an additional 18,458 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carter’s during the third quarter worth $1,517,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Carter’s during the third quarter worth $527,000. 99.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

