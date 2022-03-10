Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Issues Earnings Results

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.8% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:CASY opened at $185.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Casey’s General Stores has a 52 week low of $170.82 and a 52 week high of $229.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $187.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.98.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.26%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,072,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,451,000 after acquiring an additional 57,917 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 152,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,998,000 after acquiring an additional 25,036 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 79.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,017,000 after buying an additional 52,443 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,870,000 after acquiring an additional 11,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CASY shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $257.00 to $259.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $237.00 to $235.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.09.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile (Get Rating)

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.