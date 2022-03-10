Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Raised to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $260.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $215.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.94% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CAT. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.18.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $209.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $112.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $206.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.66. Caterpillar has a one year low of $179.67 and a one year high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar will post 12.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.11, for a total value of $136,896.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 100,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,951,000 after purchasing an additional 11,687 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,070,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,103,482,000 after purchasing an additional 721,439 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,118,000. 67.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

