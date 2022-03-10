Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $2.53

Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.53 and last traded at $2.58, with a volume of 9360 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.57.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Cazoo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.32.
About Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO)
Cazoo Group Ltd is an online car retailer. Cazoo Group Ltd, formerly known as Ajax I, is based in LONDON.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cazoo Group (CZOO)
- 3 Iconic Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold
- 3 Low-Risk Large Caps for a Risky Environment
- Ruth’s Hospitality Group Stock is Sizzling
- REV Group Grinds Its Gears On Supply Chain Headwinds
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Thor Industries In Q1 2022
Receive News & Ratings for Cazoo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cazoo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.