CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) Short Interest Up 445.2% in February

CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, an increase of 445.2% from the February 13th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:OTGLY traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.58. The company had a trading volume of 47,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,278. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.06 and a 200 day moving average of $11.34. CD Projekt has a 1 year low of $8.38 and a 1 year high of $15.60.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of CD Projekt in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut CD Projekt from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CD Projekt in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on CD Projekt from 140.00 to 133.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut CD Projekt from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CD Projekt has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $73.10.

CD Projekt SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and digital distribution of videogames for personal computers and video game consoles worldwide. It operates through two segments, CD PROJEKT RED and GOG.com. The company's product portfolio comprises The Witcher; The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings; The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Hearts of Stone games, and Blood and Wine; Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales; Gwent: The Witcher Card game; and Cyberpunk 2077.

