Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.25.

A number of analysts have commented on CLLS shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Cellectis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cellectis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Cellectis stock opened at $4.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $188.30 million, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 4.57. Cellectis has a one year low of $3.43 and a one year high of $24.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.00 and a 200 day moving average of $9.34.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.37. Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 41.88% and a negative net margin of 170.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.95) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cellectis will post -2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Cellectis by 94.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Cellectis by 1,066.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 3,475 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Cellectis by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Cellectis during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Cellectis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 39.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cellectis SA engages as a biopharmaceutical company that harnesses the immune system to target and eradicate cancer cells. It offers Gene editing and Immuno-oncology. The company was founded by David J. Sourdive and André Choulika on February 20, 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

