Celo Dollar Trading 0.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (CUSD)

Celo Dollar (CURRENCY:CUSD) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 9th. One Celo Dollar coin can now be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00002523 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Celo Dollar has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. Celo Dollar has a market capitalization of $84.41 million and approximately $1.26 million worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002538 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00033549 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.54 or 0.00102907 BTC.

About Celo Dollar

Celo Dollar (CUSD) is a coin. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2018. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 84,908,258 coins. The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Celo Dollar’s official website is celo.org . Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @carbon_money

According to CryptoCompare, “Carbon is a non-collateralised stable coin that has two types of tokens, the Carbon stable coin and the Carbon Credit token (“Carbon Credit”). If the demand of the Carbon stable coin starts to decrease Carbon Credits are auctioned off via a reverse Dutch auction smart contract to the market participants who are willing to burn their stable coins (Carbon). On the other scenario, when the demand for the Carbon stable coin increases new minted stable coins are distributed to Carbon Credit holders on a pro-rata basis, originating downward pressure to push the price back to the peg. “

Buying and Selling Celo Dollar

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Celo Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

