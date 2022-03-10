Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) Shares Gap Up to $8.44

Shares of Celularity Inc (NASDAQ:CELU – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.44, but opened at $8.74. Celularity shares last traded at $8.98, with a volume of 5,802 shares.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CELU shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Celularity in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on Celularity in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celularity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.93.
About Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU)
GX Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive agreement for a business combination with Celularity Inc, which is expected to occur in the second quarter of 2021.
