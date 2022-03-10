Celularity Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:CELU)

Celularity Inc (NASDAQ:CELU – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 1,734 call options on the company. This is an increase of 502% compared to the typical volume of 288 call options.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Celularity in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Celularity in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Celularity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.
Shares of CELU opened at $8.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.38. Celularity has a 52-week low of $3.63 and a 52-week high of $13.40.
Celularity Company Profile (Get Rating)
GX Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive agreement for a business combination with Celularity Inc, which is expected to occur in the second quarter of 2021.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Celularity (CELU)
- Ruth’s Hospitality Group Stock is Sizzling
- REV Group Grinds Its Gears On Supply Chain Headwinds
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Thor Industries In Q1 2022
- 3 Attractive Stocks with P/E Ratios Under 10
- The 3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in March
Receive News & Ratings for Celularity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celularity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.