Celularity Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:CELU)

Celularity Inc (NASDAQ:CELU – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 1,734 call options on the company. This is an increase of 502% compared to the typical volume of 288 call options.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Celularity in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Celularity in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Celularity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

Shares of CELU opened at $8.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.38. Celularity has a 52-week low of $3.63 and a 52-week high of $13.40.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Starr International Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Celularity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,240,000. C V Starr & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Celularity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,120,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Celularity by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,957 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp boosted its position in Celularity by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Celularity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $361,000. 11.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GX Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive agreement for a business combination with Celularity Inc, which is expected to occur in the second quarter of 2021.

