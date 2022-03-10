Centamin’s (CEY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Centamin (LON:CEY – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 112 ($1.47) target price on the mining company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CEY. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.70) price objective on shares of Centamin in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.57) price target on shares of Centamin in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.31) price target on shares of Centamin in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 106 ($1.39) price target on shares of Centamin in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 119.67 ($1.57).

Get Centamin alerts:

LON:CEY opened at GBX 99.24 ($1.30) on Monday. Centamin has a one year low of GBX 80.42 ($1.05) and a one year high of GBX 123.65 ($1.62). The company has a market cap of £1.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 93.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 94.04.

In other news, insider Mark Bankes acquired 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 87 ($1.14) per share, with a total value of £25,230 ($33,058.18).

Centamin Company Profile (Get Rating)

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Centamin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centamin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.