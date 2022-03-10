Centaur Price Tops $0.0005 on Major Exchanges (CNTR)

Centaur (CURRENCY:CNTR) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 10th. One Centaur coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Centaur has a market capitalization of $1.53 million and approximately $624,009.00 worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Centaur has traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Centaur Profile

Centaur (CNTR) is a coin. Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,823,000,000 coins. Centaur’s official message board is medium.com/centaur . Centaur’s official website is cntr.finance . Centaur’s official Twitter account is @OfficialCentaur and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Centaur utilizes a semi-decentralised approach to constructing solutions, leveraging on the transparency and security of decentralised architectures while providing a fail-safe layer through centralised systems and processes. “

Centaur Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centaur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centaur should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Centaur using one of the exchanges listed above.

