Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 16,268 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 94,431 shares.The stock last traded at $9.95 and had previously closed at $10.03.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CGAU shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$12.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Centerra Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.85.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is currently -17.69%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 9,954 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,928,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,030 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 51,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 18,900 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in Centerra Gold by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 97,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 16,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Condire Management LP increased its holdings in Centerra Gold by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Condire Management LP now owns 6,065,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,793,000 after buying an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. 36.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centerra Gold Company Profile (NYSE:CGAU)

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

