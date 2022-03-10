Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Shares Acquired by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) by 65.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CENTA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 138.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 3rd quarter worth about $162,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 194.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 4,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. 71.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CENTA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $54.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Central Garden & Pet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.80.

NASDAQ:CENTA opened at $41.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.37. Central Garden & Pet has a 12-month low of $39.30 and a 12-month high of $55.82.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 12.78%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Pets and Garden. The Pet segment includes dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, pet containment, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish and small animals as well as outdoor cushions.

