Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) Short Interest Up 802.7% in February

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 67,700 shares, a growth of 802.7% from the February 13th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 255,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Central Japan Railway from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Get Central Japan Railway alerts:

CJPRY stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.01. The stock had a trading volume of 374,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,988. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.39. Central Japan Railway has a twelve month low of $12.42 and a twelve month high of $16.71.

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. Central Japan Railway had a negative return on equity of 2.93% and a negative net margin of 11.83%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Research analysts expect that Central Japan Railway will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Central Japan Railway Company Profile (Get Rating)

Central Japan Railway Co engages in the operation of railway services. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Merchandise, Real Estate, and Others. The Transportation segment involves railway and bus transportation services. The Merchandise segment manages department stores and also provides sales services of goods, and food in stations and trains.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Central Japan Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Japan Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.