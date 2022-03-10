Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Shares Gap Up to $49.78

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $49.78, but opened at $53.01. Centrus Energy shares last traded at $48.92, with a volume of 1,953 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LEU. Roth Capital upgraded Centrus Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Centrus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Get Centrus Energy alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $691.19 million, a P/E ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 2.43.

In related news, CFO Philip O. Strawbridge sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $536,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Daniel B. Poneman sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.81, for a total transaction of $477,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 46,000 shares of company stock worth $2,180,080 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. 52.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centrus Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU)

Centrus Energy Corp. engages in the supply of nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry. It operates through the Low-enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions segments. The LEU segment includes various components of nuclear fuel to utilities from its global network of suppliers. The Technical Solutions segment offers advanced engineering, design, and manufacturing services to government and private sector customers, and is deploying advanced nuclear fuel production capabilities to power existing, and next-generation reactors around the world.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Centrus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.