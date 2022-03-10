Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) by 45.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,029,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 870,702 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Century Aluminum were worth $13,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Century Aluminum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,803,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 903,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,149,000 after buying an additional 19,089 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 584,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,865,000 after buying an additional 287,230 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 554,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,458,000 after buying an additional 126,731 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 318.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 535,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,907,000 after buying an additional 407,866 shares during the period. 55.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CENX opened at $25.39 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.78. Century Aluminum has a one year low of $10.39 and a one year high of $30.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.16 and a beta of 2.41.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.22. Century Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 17.98% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $659.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Century Aluminum will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Century Aluminum from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Century Aluminum in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Century Aluminum from $19.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

In other Century Aluminum news, CFO Craig C. Conti sold 12,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total value of $331,914.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michelle Harrison sold 16,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total value of $378,114.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Century Aluminum Co is a producer of aluminum and operates aluminum reduction facilities, or smelters, in the United States and Iceland. Its products include standard ingots, T-ingot, extrusion billet, horizontal direct chill ingot, molten, slab, and sow. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

