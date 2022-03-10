Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Century Casinos had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 15.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ CNTY traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.29. 53 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,798. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.30 million, a PE ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 2.91. Century Casinos has a 52-week low of $8.40 and a 52-week high of $16.44.

CNTY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Century Casinos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Century Casinos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Century Casinos in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Century Casinos currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Century Casinos by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 197,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 69,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 124.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921 shares during the period. 70.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Century Casinos, Inc is an international casino entertainment company, which engages in the development and operation of gaming establishments, lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Poland, and Corporate and Other.

