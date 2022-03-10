Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Receives $87.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.50.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CCS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $102.00 to $74.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Century Communities from $97.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

Century Communities stock opened at $62.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 2.01. Century Communities has a twelve month low of $54.70 and a twelve month high of $86.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Century Communities had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 32.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Century Communities will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This is an increase from Century Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 5.49%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Century Communities in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Century Communities in the third quarter worth about $104,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 81.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,946 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. New Century Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Century Communities in the fourth quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 31.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,369 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. 85.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, and Wade Journey Homes. The West segment refers to Southern California, Central Valley, Bay Area and Washington.

