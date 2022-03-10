Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Short Interest Update

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,380,000 shares, an increase of 25.4% from the January 31st total of 9,870,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.2 days. Approximately 8.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other Ceridian HCM news, EVP Christopher R. Armstrong sold 3,891 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.48, for a total value of $309,256.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.37, for a total transaction of $665,405.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,475 shares of company stock valued at $1,468,378. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDAY. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 20,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after buying an additional 4,178 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Ceridian HCM by 125.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 55,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,301,000 after acquiring an additional 31,159 shares during the period. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in Ceridian HCM during the third quarter worth $1,290,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 1.6% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 148,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000.

CDAY opened at $66.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.08 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.15. Ceridian HCM has a fifty-two week low of $62.33 and a fifty-two week high of $130.37.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $282.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.98 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.73%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ceridian HCM will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Ceridian HCM from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Wolfe Research cut Ceridian HCM from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Ceridian HCM from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ceridian HCM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.90.

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

