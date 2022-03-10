Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Grows Position in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,906 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXG. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in 10x Genomics by 85.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in 10x Genomics during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in 10x Genomics by 25.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in 10x Genomics during the third quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in 10x Genomics during the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

In other 10x Genomics news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total transaction of $28,292.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.33, for a total value of $2,119,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,865 shares of company stock worth $16,849,587 over the last three months. 11.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TXG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on 10x Genomics from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on 10x Genomics from $205.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.17.

Shares of TXG stock opened at $70.48 on Thursday. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.15 and a 12-month high of $208.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.60 and a beta of 1.71.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.07). 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 7.38% and a negative net margin of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $143.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

10x Genomics Company Profile (Get Rating)

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.