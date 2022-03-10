Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Grows Stock Position in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,066 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FNB. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 203,033.3% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 18,282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 18,273 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in F.N.B. by 92.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,267,944 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,633,000 after purchasing an additional 609,341 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in F.N.B. by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 553,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,820,000 after purchasing an additional 177,240 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in F.N.B. by 124.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 63,487 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 35,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in F.N.B. by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 689,257 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,499,000 after purchasing an additional 33,311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FNB shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.66.

Shares of FNB stock opened at $12.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.16. F.N.B. Co. has a 1-year low of $10.51 and a 1-year high of $14.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.33.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. The business had revenue of $302.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.70 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 30.30% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Analysts expect that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.02%.

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

