Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Increases Stock Position in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,241 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Euronav were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich purchased a new position in Euronav during the third quarter valued at $232,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Euronav by 86.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,495 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Euronav during the second quarter valued at $9,003,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Euronav by 26.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 55,104 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 11,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Euronav during the second quarter valued at $1,170,000. 36.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of NYSE EURN opened at $11.30 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Euronav NV has a 52 week low of $7.55 and a 52 week high of $12.16.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The shipping company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $85.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.58 million. Euronav had a negative net margin of 77.54% and a negative return on equity of 16.42%. Analysts anticipate that Euronav NV will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Euronav Profile

Euronav NV engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of Crude Oil Tankers (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operation (FpSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation.

