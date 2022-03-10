Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Makes New $270,000 Investment in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 208.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in GoodRx by 26.0% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in GoodRx in the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GDRX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of GoodRx from $43.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of GoodRx from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of GoodRx from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stephens started coverage on shares of GoodRx in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of GoodRx from $47.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

In other news, major shareholder Idea Men, Llc sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $85,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc sold 99,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total transaction of $3,565,885.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 535,379 shares of company stock worth $18,359,372 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GDRX stock opened at $15.54 on Thursday. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $13.79 and a one year high of $48.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 13.42 and a current ratio of 13.42.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $213.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.51 million. GoodRx had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

