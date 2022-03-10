Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Purchases 4,930 Shares of Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,930 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Applied Optoelectronics were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Applied Optoelectronics during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in Applied Optoelectronics during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in Applied Optoelectronics during the 3rd quarter worth $90,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Applied Optoelectronics during the 2nd quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Applied Optoelectronics during the 2nd quarter worth $172,000. 47.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Applied Optoelectronics alerts:

Shares of AAOI opened at $3.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.11 and a 200-day moving average of $5.78. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. has a one year low of $3.34 and a one year high of $9.25.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Craig Hallum lowered Applied Optoelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Applied Optoelectronics from $6.50 to $4.70 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Applied Optoelectronics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of optical communications products. Its products include optical devices, such as laser diodes, photodiodes, related modules and circuitry, and equipment for applications in fiber-to-the-home, cable television, point to point communications and wireless.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAOI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Optoelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Optoelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.