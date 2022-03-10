Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Reduces Stock Position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB – Get Rating) by 39.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,271 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PHB. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. American National Bank bought a new position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 19.2% in the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 14,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 15,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $324,000.

PHB stock opened at $18.41 on Thursday. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $18.32 and a 1 year high of $19.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.86 and a 200 day moving average of $19.24.

