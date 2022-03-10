Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Takes Position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 7,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 131,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,202,000 after purchasing an additional 10,061 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $3,392,000. Trust Co of Kansas increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co of Kansas now owns 104,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,335,000 after acquiring an additional 9,991 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 89,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 27,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 6,150.1% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 86,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 84,626 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TCHP opened at $26.78 on Thursday. T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $25.25 and a 52-week high of $34.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.25 and its 200-day moving average is $31.90.

