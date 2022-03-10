Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 1,225 Shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,244 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Plains GP were worth $132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAGP. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Plains GP during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Plains GP in the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Plains GP in the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Plains GP by 16.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,228 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Plains GP in the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAGP opened at $11.53 on Thursday. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $8.64 and a fifty-two week high of $12.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.88. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.03 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Plains GP’s payout ratio is currently 225.00%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PAGP. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Plains GP from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Plains GP from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Plains GP from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.94.

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

