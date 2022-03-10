Cetera Investment Advisers Buys Shares of 1,630 AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in AGCO by 116.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,771,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $351,486,000 after buying an additional 1,493,776 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AGCO by 11.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,567,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $314,552,000 after purchasing an additional 261,775 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of AGCO by 0.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,070,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,766,000 after purchasing an additional 18,943 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of AGCO by 13.1% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,141,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,806,000 after purchasing an additional 132,315 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AGCO by 4.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,110,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,119,000 after purchasing an additional 49,204 shares during the period. 78.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AGCO shares. StockNews.com raised AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AGCO from $157.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded AGCO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $177.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AGCO in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $124.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.82.

AGCO stock opened at $127.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $122.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.78. The company has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.27. AGCO Co. has a twelve month low of $108.56 and a twelve month high of $158.62.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.36. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 11.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.74%.

In other news, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 25,000 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total transaction of $3,295,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 900 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total value of $105,795.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America, South America, Europe and Middle East, and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

